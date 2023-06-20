LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) invited local families to explore their creative sides at a family Art Night held recently.

The cost was $5 per person and included the five art projects available to the families and a dinner of sub sandwiches and chips.

The activities included painting/ decorating a cloth tote bag, making oil pastel bubble drawings, fingerpainting dandelion seeds blowing away, creating sculptures using pipe cleaners and beads, and drawing the main character from a story they heard about Edward Emu. All necessary materials were supplied.

Children and their families could complete as many art projects as they desired between 5:30 and 8 p.m. According to most of the children, making the bead and pipe cleaner sculptures was their favorite activity.

The event was the third family art night since October. It was organized by ACSC members Barbara Nassif and Carol Coughenour. Members Angie Buie, Dora Sharber and ACSC Director Alethia Hummel also helped at the event.

Nassif said the event’s purpose was to provide something “… kids could come to with their parents or grandparents and spend time together and have fun.”