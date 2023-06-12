Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham calls for the community to volunteer to help with the rebuild of the Dragon Park during a Build Party held at the Morgan Complex on Friday. The rebuild will take place from Sept. 18 to Sept 23.

Play By Design Project Manager Lisa DeShano shows off the new design for the Dragon Park, which will undergo a major rebuild in September.

LAURINBURG — The Morgan Complex was full of people Friday night for the unveiling of the new design for Dragon Park.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be rebuilding the park in September but need the community to come together to help with the project.

The project is being designed by Play by Design. Project Manager Lisa DeShano flew in from Iowa to unveil the design. She called all of the children in attendance to the front and spoke with them about the details of the park.

“Your playground, just like Dragon Park, has two areas; one for toddlers, so 2-to-5-year-olds, and an area for children ages 5 to 12,” DeShano said. “The idea is to keep the magic that we have of Dragon Park and move it into the new build … but we want to update it for accessibility.”

Some new features will include two merry-go-rounds, nine slides, a ramp leading to one of the slides, a tree house and an obstacle course.

“These rebuild projects are just something that is very special to my soul,” DeShano said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now and there’s something very special that you’re doing here … what I’m really excited about is what this process will be for you and your community.”

DeShano talked about how she began designing playgrounds soon after college, which allowed her to travel around the world to talk with community members and kids about their ideas for playgrounds.

“It was soon after that I realized it wasn’t really about the playgrounds, it was more about the connection that I made with people,” DeShano said. “It’s the type of connection where you look someone in the eye and you realize that you are part of something together.”

Volunteers will be needed for various tasks, everything from carpentry to handing out food or helping with childcare.

“There is something here for everyone to do with this project,” said Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham. “Make sure you sign up and volunteer. If you can’t do it for an entire day, four hours is a blessing enough.”

The original build for Dragon Park was also a community-building project. Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis was able to share his experience from the original build.

“The build started on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and we fed 150 people two meals a day,” Willis said. “We had child care … we had a tractor-trailer full of tools. It was an amazing time for this community. That was in 1997, and to be honest, I’ve never quite seen the community come together since. It just really was an amazing event.”

Other speakers at the event included Laurinburg Chief of Police Mitch Johnson, Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey and State Representative Garland Pierce.

“There are a lot of great things going on in Scotland County and I’m glad to be a part of them,” Pierce said. “Generations yet unborn will get to enjoy this facility and that’s a wonderful thing. We’re planting the seed for those who come behind us … some young person will benefit from what we’re doing today.”

According to Co-Chair for the Park Rebuild Committee Myra Stone, there are around 65 individuals signed up for the rebuild so far, as well as 10 organizations, including various clubs, churches and businesses.

“I think there is a lot of excitement building around this project,” Graham said. “This is something that we need the community to come together for and I know we can do it. We’re thankful to have so many people out here to support this and this is going to be a very special week.”

The rebuild will take place from Sept. 18 to Sept 23. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dragonparkscotlandco.