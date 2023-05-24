MAXTON — Robeson Community College is coming soon to Maxton.

The college will begin offering classes in June at the Maxton Learning Academy at 305 N. Hooper St. The first set of classes to be offered will include an adult high school and a basic electrical class.

“We are excited to expand to the Town of Maxton,” stated RCC Vice President Eric Freeman, who oversees continuing education, workforce development, and career and technical education. “The contract was approved by the Maxton Commissioner during their last meeting and they are thrilled to help us get the word out.”

“Through this venture, we hope to increase access to education to our citizens on the west side of Robeson County,” said Freeman. “We want to see more success stories from those seeking to complete a high school diploma and also individuals looking to increase skills through short-term training.”

The college hopes the launch of these two classes will be the start of a new beginning for Robeson Community College and those seeking personal enrichment or professional development opportunities.

“If these classes are successful, we will look to see what additional training we can offer,” said Freeman. “We anticipate that we will get a great response.”

The 10-week basic electrical class will begin on June 12. It will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Topics will include electrical safety, electrical currents, and National Electrical Code.

“This course is designed to prepare individuals with little or no experience for entry-level jobs in the electrical field,” stated Julie Baxley, the director of Workforce Development at RCC. “This class will help students gain skills and hopefully help to bridge the shortage of workers in this trade in our area.”

Adult learners seeking to complete a high school diploma or high school equivalency through RCC’s CCR program can do so through a free class that begins July 10 at 9:00 a.m. at the learning academy.

“Career and College Readiness (CCR) is a free educational program created specifically for adults,” stated James Eric Mitchell, the director of CCR. “It is designed to improve your reading, writing, functional mathematics, and communication skills so you can better achieve your goals in life, as well as a career.”

“Achieving your high school diploma is just the start of what you can achieve at Robeson Community College,” said Freeman. “We will help you every step of the way.”

If you are interested in one of the upcoming classes, please consider attending an information session on Monday, June 5th at the Maxton Learning Academy at 5 p.m. RCC will have staff available to answer questions and register individuals for the courses.

To reach Julie Baxley, call 910-272-3671 or [email protected]. To contact James Eric Mitchell, please dial 910-272-3608 or [email protected].

Reach Cheryl Hemric, public information officer for Robeson Community College, by email at [email protected].