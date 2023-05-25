RALEIGH — This week, Eli McRae of Scotland High School served as a North Carolina House of Representatives Page.

He was sponsored by Rep. Garland Pierce.

The North Carolina House Page Program offers students in grades 10, 11, or 12 the opportunity to see first-hand the legislative process. House Pages helped assist the members and staff of the House during legislative sessions. This includes working in legislative committee meetings, on the House floor, and assisting with clerical tasks across the building.

“We have been fortunate to have so many sharp students participate in this program over the years,” said about the program. “I am grateful to Mr. McRae and all our other pages this year for their service as a page. There is truly no better opportunity for students to see the work of the legislature firsthand.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can visit the legislative website at https://www.ncleg.gov/House/PageProgram. Additional page slots will be available for session next year.