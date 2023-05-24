LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School annual sports banquet took place Tuesday night with over 100 awards being handed out inside Scotland High School’s gymnasium.
It was the first time that Scotland presented awards for all three athletic seasons together, as they typically have a Fall sports banquet and one for Winter/Spring sports.
Scotland’s athletic director Patrick Williams said he appreciated everyone’s patience throughout the ceremony and that it couldn’t of been done without certain staff and faculty members.
“I think it went well for the most part,” Williams said on the banquet. “I just appreciate the kids, their perseverance in sitting here and the ones that finished it out and finished it through, and just being true student athletes. Also, I would like to give a special thanks to Paul Adams, April Johnson, Adam Romaine, and Richard Bailey for their help and support.”
The night opened with remarks from Scotland High School principal Brent Smith and Williams before awards were handed out.
The final two awards of the night were the biggest of them all though — the Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Taking home the Male Athlete of the Year Award was Amari Chance and the Female Athlete of the Year was Carson Buie. Chance played football and did indoor and outdoor track and field this past year while Buie was a member of the women’s bowling, tennis, and cross country teams.
The remaining awards for each sport are listed below:
Baseball
Team MVP: Alex Hatcher
Offensive MVP: Eli McCoy
Defensive MVP: Blane Wagner
Team Before Self Award: Luke Taylor
Curtis Britt Award: Turner Bounds
All-conference: Eli McCoy, Alex Hatcher, and Blane Wagner
Men’s basketball
MVP: Lamonte Cousar
Coaches Award: Jaiquez Caldwell
Most Improved: Lamontez Cousar
Defensive POY: Isaac Ferguson
Great Teammate Award: Terrel Reed
Manager Award: Jeremias Campbell
All-conference: Lamonte Cousar and Isaac Ferguson
Women’s basketball
MVP: Morgan Thompson
Coaches Award: Madison Dixon
Most Improved: Madysan Hammonds
Defensive POY: Alicia McClain
All-conference: Alicia McClain, Madison Dixon, and Madysan Hammonds
Conference POY honors: Morgan Thompson
Conference COY honors: Roshien McClain
Bowling (men’s and women’s)
MVP: Tommy Beckwith and Nateya Scott
Coaches Award: Bradley Heider and Carson Buie
Most Improved: Cole Hamilton and AnnaGrace Adkins
Cheerleading
Best All-Around Cheerleader: Mia McLean
Coaches Award: Shamari Armstrong
Most Improved: Janaiya Brown
Most Dedicated: Terrance Graham
Cross country (men’s and women’s)
Men’s Runner of the Year: Gabriel Jacquez
Women’s Runner of the Year: Carson Buie
Coaches Award: Montrell Smith and Mikayla Tucker
Men’s Most Improved: Carlito Torres
Women’s Most Improved: Ava Edgy
Football
MVP Offense: Amari Chance
MVP Defense: Braxton Campbell
MVP Specialist: Cameron Cole
OL Award: Amari Chance
WR Award: Cadyn Graves
Offensive Back Award: Zay Jones
DL Award: Ricky Swindell
LB Award: Luke Strickland
DB Award: Gabe Jones
Most Improved: Isaiah Locklear
Most Dedicated: Josh Bostic
Coaches Award: Eli McCoy
All-conference: Patrick Primus, Izeem Graham, Cadyn Graves, Eli McCoy, Amari Chance, Isaiah Locklear, Ricky Swindell, and Jahari Brown
Honorable mention: Carter Revelle, Zay Jones, Demarion Davis, Darrius McDougald, Jayden Millisock, Isaiah Reyes, Josh Bostic, Luke Strickland, Malcolm McGirt, Keyshaun McQueen, Gabe Jones, and Cameron Cole
East-West All-Star Game honors: Cadyn Graves
Carolina Bowl honors: Amari Chance and Izeem Graham
Golf (men’s and women’s)
MVP: Luke Seate and Claire Smith
Coaches Award: Bobby Cox and Claire Smith
Most Improved: Jack Herr and Sherrina Smith
All-conference (men’s): Luke Seate and Jarrod Pittman
All-conference (women’s): Claire Smith
Men’s soccer
MVP: Scotty Boone
Coaches Award: Cole Hamilton
Defensive POY: Jack Herr
Most Improved: Trey Kennedy
All-conference: Scotty Boone
Women’s soccer
MVP: Emma Clark
Coaches Award: Laura Wlodarczak
Defensive POY: Samantha Barnes
Most Improved: Caydence Deese
All-conference: Emma Clark and Laura Wlodarczak
Softball
Team MVP: Lindsay Locklear
Offensive MVP: Dawson Blue
Defensive MVP: Avery Stutts
Coaches Award: Carleigh McKeithan
Most Improved: Sydnee Dial
All-conference: Madison Dixon, Avery Stutts, Dawson Blue, Sydnee Dial, and Lindsay Locklear
Swimming and diving (men’s and women’s)
MVP: Jack Herr and Taylor Johnson
Coaches Award: Kishawn Pate and Laura Wlodarczak
Most Improved: Ricky Zhang and Gabby Norton
All-conference: Caycee Bert and Taylor Johnson
Men’s tennis
MVP: Cole Hamilton
Coaches Award: David Reyes
Most Improved: Eli McRae
All-conference: David Reyes, Ricky Zhang, Thomas Buie, and Cole Hamilton
Women’s tennis
MVP: Laura Wlodarczak
Coaches Award: Valeria Carranza-Rueda
Most Improved: Lillie Rankin
All-conference: Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza-Rueda
Track and field (men’s and women’s)
MVP Running Events: Gabe Jones and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham
MVP Field Events: Amari Chance and Angel Scott
Coaches Award: Jaeden Williams and Shamari Armstrong
Most Improved: T.J. Locklear and Aviona Scott
Most Dedicated: Nick Weigelt and Mikayla Tucker
All-conference (men’s): Amari Chance
All-conference (women’s): Angel Scott, Samantha Barnes, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham
Volleyball
MVP: Addison Johnson
Coaches Award: Jenna Luquer
Most Improved: Madison Dixon
All-conference: Lindsay Locklear, Addison Johnson, and Jenna Luquer
Coed wrestling
MVP: Dominic Blue
Coaches Award: Gabriel Jacquez
Most Improved: Anthony Pate
All-conference: Dalton Locklear and Dominic Blue
