LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School annual sports banquet took place Tuesday night with over 100 awards being handed out inside Scotland High School’s gymnasium.

It was the first time that Scotland presented awards for all three athletic seasons together, as they typically have a Fall sports banquet and one for Winter/Spring sports.

Scotland’s athletic director Patrick Williams said he appreciated everyone’s patience throughout the ceremony and that it couldn’t of been done without certain staff and faculty members.

“I think it went well for the most part,” Williams said on the banquet. “I just appreciate the kids, their perseverance in sitting here and the ones that finished it out and finished it through, and just being true student athletes. Also, I would like to give a special thanks to Paul Adams, April Johnson, Adam Romaine, and Richard Bailey for their help and support.”

The night opened with remarks from Scotland High School principal Brent Smith and Williams before awards were handed out.

The final two awards of the night were the biggest of them all though — the Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Taking home the Male Athlete of the Year Award was Amari Chance and the Female Athlete of the Year was Carson Buie. Chance played football and did indoor and outdoor track and field this past year while Buie was a member of the women’s bowling, tennis, and cross country teams.

The remaining awards for each sport are listed below:

Baseball

Team MVP: Alex Hatcher

Offensive MVP: Eli McCoy

Defensive MVP: Blane Wagner

Team Before Self Award: Luke Taylor

Curtis Britt Award: Turner Bounds

All-conference: Eli McCoy, Alex Hatcher, and Blane Wagner

Men’s basketball

MVP: Lamonte Cousar

Coaches Award: Jaiquez Caldwell

Most Improved: Lamontez Cousar

Defensive POY: Isaac Ferguson

Great Teammate Award: Terrel Reed

Manager Award: Jeremias Campbell

All-conference: Lamonte Cousar and Isaac Ferguson

Women’s basketball

MVP: Morgan Thompson

Coaches Award: Madison Dixon

Most Improved: Madysan Hammonds

Defensive POY: Alicia McClain

All-conference: Alicia McClain, Madison Dixon, and Madysan Hammonds

Conference POY honors: Morgan Thompson

Conference COY honors: Roshien McClain

Bowling (men’s and women’s)

MVP: Tommy Beckwith and Nateya Scott

Coaches Award: Bradley Heider and Carson Buie

Most Improved: Cole Hamilton and AnnaGrace Adkins

Cheerleading

Best All-Around Cheerleader: Mia McLean

Coaches Award: Shamari Armstrong

Most Improved: Janaiya Brown

Most Dedicated: Terrance Graham

Cross country (men’s and women’s)

Men’s Runner of the Year: Gabriel Jacquez

Women’s Runner of the Year: Carson Buie

Coaches Award: Montrell Smith and Mikayla Tucker

Men’s Most Improved: Carlito Torres

Women’s Most Improved: Ava Edgy

Football

MVP Offense: Amari Chance

MVP Defense: Braxton Campbell

MVP Specialist: Cameron Cole

OL Award: Amari Chance

WR Award: Cadyn Graves

Offensive Back Award: Zay Jones

DL Award: Ricky Swindell

LB Award: Luke Strickland

DB Award: Gabe Jones

Most Improved: Isaiah Locklear

Most Dedicated: Josh Bostic

Coaches Award: Eli McCoy

All-conference: Patrick Primus, Izeem Graham, Cadyn Graves, Eli McCoy, Amari Chance, Isaiah Locklear, Ricky Swindell, and Jahari Brown

Honorable mention: Carter Revelle, Zay Jones, Demarion Davis, Darrius McDougald, Jayden Millisock, Isaiah Reyes, Josh Bostic, Luke Strickland, Malcolm McGirt, Keyshaun McQueen, Gabe Jones, and Cameron Cole

East-West All-Star Game honors: Cadyn Graves

Carolina Bowl honors: Amari Chance and Izeem Graham

Golf (men’s and women’s)

MVP: Luke Seate and Claire Smith

Coaches Award: Bobby Cox and Claire Smith

Most Improved: Jack Herr and Sherrina Smith

All-conference (men’s): Luke Seate and Jarrod Pittman

All-conference (women’s): Claire Smith

Men’s soccer

MVP: Scotty Boone

Coaches Award: Cole Hamilton

Defensive POY: Jack Herr

Most Improved: Trey Kennedy

All-conference: Scotty Boone

Women’s soccer

MVP: Emma Clark

Coaches Award: Laura Wlodarczak

Defensive POY: Samantha Barnes

Most Improved: Caydence Deese

All-conference: Emma Clark and Laura Wlodarczak

Softball

Team MVP: Lindsay Locklear

Offensive MVP: Dawson Blue

Defensive MVP: Avery Stutts

Coaches Award: Carleigh McKeithan

Most Improved: Sydnee Dial

All-conference: Madison Dixon, Avery Stutts, Dawson Blue, Sydnee Dial, and Lindsay Locklear

Swimming and diving (men’s and women’s)

MVP: Jack Herr and Taylor Johnson

Coaches Award: Kishawn Pate and Laura Wlodarczak

Most Improved: Ricky Zhang and Gabby Norton

All-conference: Caycee Bert and Taylor Johnson

Men’s tennis

MVP: Cole Hamilton

Coaches Award: David Reyes

Most Improved: Eli McRae

All-conference: David Reyes, Ricky Zhang, Thomas Buie, and Cole Hamilton

Women’s tennis

MVP: Laura Wlodarczak

Coaches Award: Valeria Carranza-Rueda

Most Improved: Lillie Rankin

All-conference: Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza-Rueda

Track and field (men’s and women’s)

MVP Running Events: Gabe Jones and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham

MVP Field Events: Amari Chance and Angel Scott

Coaches Award: Jaeden Williams and Shamari Armstrong

Most Improved: T.J. Locklear and Aviona Scott

Most Dedicated: Nick Weigelt and Mikayla Tucker

All-conference (men’s): Amari Chance

All-conference (women’s): Angel Scott, Samantha Barnes, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham

Volleyball

MVP: Addison Johnson

Coaches Award: Jenna Luquer

Most Improved: Madison Dixon

All-conference: Lindsay Locklear, Addison Johnson, and Jenna Luquer

Coed wrestling

MVP: Dominic Blue

Coaches Award: Gabriel Jacquez

Most Improved: Anthony Pate

All-conference: Dalton Locklear and Dominic Blue

