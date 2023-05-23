Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons busted the windows on their 2013 Kia Soul and damaged the steering column.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into their 2020 Nissan Altima and removed two iPhones and medication.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone busted out the window of their Kia Soul and damaged the steering column.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Azalea Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen a seven-foot and 24-foot ladder.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scottish Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that their 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their 2011 Toyota Camry was stolen. later was later recovered.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Queensdale Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was stolen after it had been located burned on the side of the roadway.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone fired multiple rounds into their 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had assaulted his 14-year-old daughter and then stole two handguns.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Keonya Green, 46, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Groff, 65, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on an order for arrest for assault on a female. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Rockingham was arrested Sunday and charged with trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.