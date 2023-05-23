The season has started for gardening.

The updated food outlook report by the United States Department of Agricultural reports that grocery prices are on the rise. Women’s World magazine gives tips on how anyone can start by reusing and recycling old containers and newspapers to start their very own at-home garden.

NBC news reports that even a few plants can enlighten and create a happy place. It has many benefits such as exposure to vitamin D, aids in combatting loneliness, increases moods, and it also decreases the risk of dementia. It also increases flexibility and burns calories. It suppresses anxiety and builds self-esteem. Growing your own food can have a positive effect on changing to a healthier diet. There are various types of gardens. Some have community gardens, where each person or household in that community contributes, while others have personal gardens. There are raised bed gardens that have easier access without so much physical work and tilled gardens with row after row of produce that usually requires much attention.

Gardening also helps the environment by replenishing nutrients in the soil and providing for wildlife. The production of eco-friendly and organic food is something that is sought after by many people, this can be a personal reward. Gardening also reduces soil erosion and saves landfill space, reports naturalfarming.com.

In addition to the many benefits, labor will produce continuous yields for most crops. Some crops can be double planted, meaning that a particular crop can be planted once in late spring and again in late summer. Tomatoes, beans, okra, and squash are a few examples of crops that can be harvested twice in one year.

Having one’s own garden can be unsettling so begin with just a few plants, and try researching online. There are many online sites that have directions and tips on being successful. Magazines also often have articles of information that will assist in gardening. Local farmers may also offer insight.