LAURINBURG — Although walking barefoot through the garden feels great the soles, that isn’t the sole reason for National Barefoot Day.

In 2004 an Indian Ocean tsunami left many at the door of poverty. A non-profit organization Soles4Souls.org was created to help alleviate some of the poverty and has since become worldwide. The goal is to encourage people to donate not only new shoes but also gently used shoes. Since the start of Soles4Souls there have been over 40.5 million pairs of shoes donated to the cause.

According to, Bettermindbodysoul.com, going barefoot can help the body tremendously, such as reducing pain and inflammation, boosting the immune system, easing anxiety and regulating the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nervous system regulates blood pressure, body temperature and hormone secretions. The site also posted multiple statements that support the earthing technique. Earthing is simply defined as walking barefoot. The earth is made of many electromagnetic fields which are reported to be great for the body.

The South China Morning Post has published research that supports that contact between bare feet and the earth helps with regulation.

June 1 is celebrated as National Barefoot Day. To donate or to get involved in the cause visit soles4soles.org. Shoes may also be donated and shipped free of charge, visit the website for full information.