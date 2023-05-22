PEMBROKE — The funds for the Lumbee Tribe Low Income Household Cooling and Water Assistance Program’s summer cooling program are depleted, according to the Lumbee Tribe of N.C.

“For people who had planned to apply for summer energy assistance over the next three weeks, we apologize, but the funds have run out,” the tribe wrote in a prepared statement.

The reason for the shortage of funds for the summer cooling program is due to the high demand for energy this past winter.

“We had an additional 3,000 people to apply for assistance in the winter time,” according to the statement.

Even though the Summer Cooling program is not available, the Water Assistance Program is still available for families to assist with late payments or restart water service, which may have been interrupted.

It can also assist with a water hookup for anyone receiving new water service or a new meter. Anyone can apply Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.