LAURINBURG — Dragon Park will be filled with music and entertainment as Scotland County Parks and Recreation prepares to unveil what the new playground will look like later this year.

On June 9 at 6 p.m., there will be a free event at the park with music, food, and more in hopes of recruiting more people to help with the rebuilding of the park which is set to take place later in the year and make the park more accessible for all children.

“We are recruiting volunteers for The Dragon Park/Scotland Yard Community Build party, in which the whole community plays a part in designing, building, and maintaining a new playspace,” said Myra Stone, co-chair for the rebuild committee. “This collective effort will result in a playground that will benefit children for decades to come. The new park will include safe and all-inclusive play structures that provide a recreational environment in which all children can grow physically, socially, and cognitively.”

The estimated price tag for the new park is $480,000 which is being funded by both grants and from the county.

“This park rebuild is a huge undertaking and we will need hundreds of volunteers,” Stone said. “There really is a job for everyone. Of course, those with building experience are encouraged to sign up, but you do not need to have building experience to contribute, with that said, a vast range of volunteers are required for a host of needs, from preparing meals for volunteers to watching children or managing tools and equipment.”

The Rebuild Party will have more information about signing up with a presentation and those interested can sign up to volunteer. The dates for the rebuild will begin the first of September with pre-construction and the main part of construction happening from Sept. 18 to 23.

Following the June Rebuild Party, those bringing kids can walk over to the Splash Pad for the first Waterlogged event of the season.

“We’re following up the Rebuild Volunteer Party with the Waterlogged event which will start at 7 p.m.,” said Parks and Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley. “This event is always big fun for the kids in our community and the cost is $5 per participant … we’re looking forward to having a great turnout for this exciting endeavor at the park.”