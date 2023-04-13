LAURINBURG — Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling are coming back to the Scotland County Armory, this time to raise funds for the Scotland Crimestoppers.

On May 20 wrestlers such as Mid-Atlantic Outlaw and The Perfect 10 Babydoll will be joining in on the event.

“This time we’re going to be having a few different things for people to enjoy,” said Det. Ray Morton with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. “Blue Line Portraits will be at the venue taking photographs of people and he’s only charging $10, which is an amazing deal for professional photos. Got Your 6 Design will also have a booth and will be selling merchandise like t-shirts and cups.”

The family friendly event will have the doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time being at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and kids 10 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The proceeds from the event will go to Scotland Crimestoppers which is a nonprofit organization that allows for people in and out of the community to submit tips on local crimes anonymously. If that person’s tip leads to an arrest, they can get paid based on the type of crime and what the individual is wanted for.

“This is a fun family friendly event that we hope to get a good crowd out for,” Morton said. “We will be selling concessions but there will also be some booths from our sponsors as well, and we are still accepting sponsors to help with the cost of putting this event on.”

There are several different sponsorship levels and those interested can contact 910-434-3081 for more information.