Scotland High students sign towards the future

LAURINBURG — A number of Scotland High School students inked their signatures during the third annual Career and Technical Education/Military Signing Day on Thursday.

In the high school media center, the students were celebrated by teachers, parents and local officials as they signed to signify fulfilling a career after graduating.

More than a dozen students will graduate with a career and 10 students signed to a branch in the U.S. Military.

Noylan Estrada, a senior, will join the Marine Corps and start boot camp in the middle of June.

“The reason it’s always been important to me is because it has always been a childhood aspiration,” said Estrada. “This gives me the opportunity to get brothers for life, serve my country, and to keep those memories for life.”

He, along with three others — Brandon Sumter, Derrick Shane Tyson and Tony Len Strickland — signed with Staff Sgt. Nick Vallejo.

“I personally take it as a standing of pride,” said Vallejo. “They chose a path, not looking for an easy way out but a challenging way that leads to success and fully exercise their potential.”

Zinquilla Gilmore and Diandre’ Benoit signed to join the Army; while Breanna Revels, Dezyre’ McIntyre, Demontez McMillian and Jahkayla Walker will join the U.S. Navy.

“We want to acknowledge every student’s accomplishments and it gives them a type of pride,” said Felicia Ingram, instructural management coordinator for CTE. “If we show them they are important to us, they will always give back and donate to Scotland County.”

Other students will join local companies in Scotland County to start their careers.

“I’ll be working with Service Thread and helping out with maintenance,” said Charles Wall, a senior. “I like working with my hands and I took a lot of electric and construction classes. I start working with them on June 10.”

Beatrice Eddy joins the local X-Way Animal Hospital, and Terence Everett and Christopher Lawrence will work for the Laurinburg Machine Shop.

Director of Secondary Education Johnathan McRae added he was pleased with the turnout.

“We’ve been doing it for three years now and have recognized 40 to 45 students over those years,” said McRae. “It’s been great and I have received so many compliments about it from other schools.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

