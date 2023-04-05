MAXTON —Law enforcement have arrested the man believed to be responsible for a February robbery.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Shawn Strickland was arrested Tuesday after a brief chase that involved the U.S. Marshals and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office along with SCSO.

Strickland was wanted in connection to the robbery of the County Line Grocery on Feb. 5, where at 6:30 a.m. a man believed to have been Strickland came into the store with his face covered carrying a firearm. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money before law enforcement arrived.

Strickland was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was given a $65,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.