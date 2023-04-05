LAUREL HILL — Those looking for a little fun and mystery have to look no further as Scotland County Parks and Recreation prepares for the annual Murder Mystery Dinner.

On May 6 at 6 p.m., the Laurel Hill Community Center will be turned into an art gallery for this year’s theme of “Murder is a Fine Art.” Those in attendance will have to help solve the death of an art critic at the gallery.

This is the fifth year Parks and Recreation have held this event, with the past three years selling out of tickets. This year, however, will see more tickets than in past years with 120 available.

“There is more seating at our disposal this year because we’re having the event in the gymnasium,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Jeff Maley. “That also gives us an opportunity to space out more without feeling too crowded. This year, we will allow persons under the age of 21 to attend, with parental consent, as this event is more of a family occasion as opposed to adult content.”

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in theme to the art gallery and will be served a ribeye dinner with alcoholic beverages being sold separately for those over 21.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased in person at Scotland Place, the Wagram Community Center, or the Laurel Hill Community Center. To purchase online visit https://secure.rec1.com/…/scotland-county-parks…/catalog.

For more information email Jeff Maley at jmaley@scotlandcounty.org or call 910-277-2588.