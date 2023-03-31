LAURINBURG – In just 27 days the new campus president for Saint Andrews College, Dr. Tarun Malik said there has already been improvements made and many more to come.

“My first full day on campus was March 1 and I think it is fair to say I was thrown into the deep end,” said Malik. “I have been figuring things out very quickly.”

“ I do have to say something personal,” Malik continued. “Everyone I have met here has been so kind and gracious. I have been made to feel very welcome here, coming from someone who has lived in many places around the world this is very important to me.”

As he addressed the group, Malik made it very clear he has a plan and has set goals for the university as well as the community around it.

“I was on campus for maybe 10 minutes and already was I thinking to myself, ‘have you lost your marbles,’ and then I started looking around and meeting the people, but there is just something about this place.

“As I was driving home all I could think was, ‘what am I going to do and what am I going to tell my wife,” Malik added as he chuckled.

According to Malik, St. Andrews is no different than other liberal universities.

“There is a lack of interest in higher education post pandemic,” explained Malik. “One reason is the cost involved. Another post pandemic issue is that most of the children are a year behind in their education and social engagement has also become a challenge.”

Malik continued by saying it is his hope to continue the growing process while keeping in mind the current as well as the future needs for the campus.

“We are looking to make sure the students grow and develop while they are here,” exclaimed Malik. We can make this university prosperous but is going to take a long time, there is nothing known as a simple fix.”

As he concluded, Malik emphasized his enthusiasm and praised aspects of the campus that have been handled well. He also praised the equine program and the strides it is continuously making to move forward.

“It is my hope that as a university and community we can all grow together and continue to improve the education process at St. Andrews,” said Malik.

For more information on Malik’s history and mission, visit the campus website.