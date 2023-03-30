LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert L. Logan has been named Interim Superintendent. Logan has served as Superintendent in Lee County, Asheville City and Chatham County Schools and received the Order of the Longleaf Pine, the state’s highest honor, for his service and commitment to education in 2013.

Mr. Logan has over 30 years’ experience as an educator with 14 of those years as a superintendent. He has also served a number of years as a school principal, primarily at the high school level, assistant superintendent, as well as worked at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as an Educational Consultant and the Associate Superintendent for Innovation and School Transformation. Most recently, Mr. Logan served as the Senior Director of the Eastern Region for AVID, Advancement Via Individual Determination, a national organization aiming to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college and career readiness and success in a global society. Under his leadership, the Eastern Region, spanning from Maine to Florida, including the US Virgin Islands and Department of Defense schools, was the highest performing region five years running.

Superintendent Logan says, “I am aware of the rich educational history of Scotland County Schools and very excited to serve the educators and students of the district in continuation of the great initiatives of the school district.” Scotland County Schools Board of Education Chair, Mr. Rick Singletary, stated, “Mr. Logan will serve our district well in bridging the gap until a permanent superintendent is named. He is ready, willing, and capable to lead the district.”

Logan will serve as interim until the district appoints a new permanent superintendent.

Mr. Logan will assume leadership on April 4, 2023.