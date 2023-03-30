LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a felon.

According to a Facebook post, 25-year-old Kenneth Campbell is wanted by the LPD for failing to attend a first appearance in district court.

Campbell is considered to be a dangerous convicted felon who was most recently arrested on March 16. Campbell was arrested after being seen in the area where gunshots had been heard and running from officers.

At the time Campbell was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree trespassing, and resist, delay, and obstruct.

Campbell had been given a $10,000 bond. He is currently on probation as well.

Anyone with information on Campbell is asked to call 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also use the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline by either downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app at www.p3tips.com, calling the tipline at 910-266-8146, or by visiting the website at www.scotlandcountycs.com.