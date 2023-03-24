MARSTON — A 23-year-old has been charged for the break-in to a Smithfield Farms location from earlier in the month.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Bradley Jernigan was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

The charges come from the break-in that occurred on March 9 when deputies were called out after it was discovered someone broke the lock to the main gate.

The suspect had broken into the building and taken multiple construction tools.

There is another suspect in this case but no further information has been released.