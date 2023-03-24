Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 16 that someone broke into the residence and stole a flat-screen TV.

GIBSON — A resident of Scotland Avenue reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons attempted to break into the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that their firearm was left outside and it was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that one of their windows was busted on the residence.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that while driving her car on Harrison Street her car was struck by gunfire. She was not injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Covenant Way reported to the police department on Wednesday that their home was shot at. No one was injured.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Sonyia Murdock, 48, of Sanders Road was arrested on March 17 for larceny by an employee. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Horton, 28, of Hunt Road in Laurel Hill was arrested on March 17 for uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $7,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Linere Jamal Howard of Airbase Road was arrested on March 18 for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed handgun. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Pierre Browning, 21, of Raeford was arrested Tuesday for discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Patrick Reeves, 43, Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny, and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony McLean, 50, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Brandy McNeal, 26, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for larceny of a vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nathaniel Cribb, 28, of West Church Street was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.