LAURINBURG — Scotland County Health Director, Amanda Deaver, announced that the Covid-19 Kiosk was installed on March 8th in front of the Health and Human Services Complex.

Director Deaver stated that Scotland County is only one of seven counties in the state that has been approved for a Kiosk. The North Carolina Department of Public Health is deploying the self-service kiosks designed for contactless COVID-19 testing. Available 24-hours a day and at no cost to consumers, these TestAndGo kiosks administer highly accurate PCR tests, while operating in easy to reach locations for increased community access to vital public health resources.

Early data reflects that not all populations received fair and equal access to care during the early stages of the pandemic. The new TestAndGo kiosks help overcome barriers by offering safe and reliable test regardless of one’s insurance status or current level of engagement within the healthcare system.

TestAndGo kiosks improve the county’s health equity by catering to all members of Scotland County’s richly diverse composition. This includes providing instructions through an intuitive interface in English, Spanish, and other localized languages specific to the county’s needs. Using the latest technology for enhanced user experiences, they also enable individuals to choose how and when they want to register and receive results for their COVID-19 tests

You can learn more about the testandgo kiosk by going to www.testandgo.com.