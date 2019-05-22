Splash Pad set to open Saturday

LAURINBURG — Those looking for a way to cool down this weekend won’t have to look any further than the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex, as the Splash Pad opens for the season.

The Splash Pad opens Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The aquatics feature will only be open on weekends until June 7 when school is out, then will be open every day from noon to 6 p.m. except on Sundays.

“It’s the only public aquatic facility in Scotland County and it’s a good place to cool off,” said Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham. “It’s $2 per swimmer and, if parents don’t want to play, they don’t have to pay to get in.”

Graham said that on average there’s between 2,000 and 3,000 children who come out and enjoy the Splash Pad, and he’s hoping to get more people out this year.

The Splash Pad is also open to be rented out for birthday parties, which are held two hours before the pad opens to the public and two hours after close. The cost is $50 per hour with a two-hour minimum — to reserve a date contact the Parks and Recreation office at 910-277-2585.

“It’s always fun for kids to be able to utilize the Splash Pad for birthday parties,” Graham said. “Birthday parties can get pricey, so we make it affordable for parents.”

The Splash Pad will be open daily except in cases of inclement weather, such as lighting. If the Pad is closed, Graham said that it is usually posted on the organization’s social media page — but those who might not have social media can call the Splash Pad at 910-277-2455 to see if it’s closed.

Parks and Recreation will also be kicking off the end of school and the beginning of the Splash Pad opening weekdays with the Waterlogged event on June 7, which will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. with water slides and more.

For information about the Splash Pad, contact Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585 or the Splash Pad at 910-277-2455.

