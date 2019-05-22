SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Debra Morrison and her daughter-in-law Laurel got the idea for the Curb Side Pickin’s food truck business in 2018.

“We were out exercising one day and Laurel said, ‘how’d you like to get into the food truck business?’” said Morrison. “She got out of her nursing job because she loves to cook — we just got the food truck on the road.”

Morrison said the truck is a renovated FedEx truck and the new business wants to take off in Laurinburg.

What are your specialties?

The partners make grilled cheeses with a twist like the dill pickle and bacon, the BLT, Cheese Lover, and Turkey and Avocado. The duo also makes hamburgers, hot dogs, and bratwurst with peppers.

“You can build on anything to make it what you want with onions, tomato, lettuce and more,” said Morrison. “Our sides are the chili cheese fries, fried mac and cheese, and regular fries.”

She said funnel cakes are the next addition to the menu that people can look for on their next food run.

Most popular dish?

“It depends on the crowd,” said Morrison. “The dill pickle and bacon sandwiches have been bestsellers, turkey and avocado second, and then some really prefer the chili cheese fries.”

What attracts customers to your food truck?

“We post on Facebook where we are and now we have a fan base,” said Morrison. “I also think it is the food truck and its bright colors and everything is homemade.”

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

