Thefts

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had tried to steal the water heater from the residence by removing the screws and aluminum siding.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had stolen his riding lawn mower and pressure washer totaling $3,608

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Malika Sexton, 23, of Hargrave Street, Laurel Hill, was arrested Tuesday for communicating threats. She was given a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Tiffany Townsend, 24, of South Pine Street was arrested Tuesday for domestic assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Lucy Deese, 42, of Dallas Road, Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear for DWI out of Robeson County. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Locklear, 31, of South Main Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

