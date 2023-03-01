LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, today announced that Dr. Tarun Malik has been appointed Campus President effective March 1st, 2023.

Dr. Malik holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, a Master of Science in Hospitality Administration, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. His dissertation, College Success: First Year Seminar’s Effectiveness in Freshmen Academic and Social Integration, and Impact on Academic Achievement and Retention in a Southern Institution, addresses some of the same questions St. Andrews has been studying in recent years.

In a multi-decade career at Johnson & Wales University (a private, not-for-profit, residential college established in 1914 and now offering over 100 different degree programs) Dr. Malik advanced from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor to Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs to Campus President. Dr. Malik is well published with a textbook, numerous articles, and a volume of other scholarly work to his credit. Prior to joining academia Dr. Malik was the Luxury Hotel Operations Manager for food and beverage at Taj Hotels, a subsidiary of one of India’s largest business conglomerates. He holds numerous certifications in the hospitality industry including a 3 Year Diploma: Hotel Management: Catering and Nutrition from the Institute of Hotel Management, New Delhi, a Marriott Corporation GM Certification and a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE) distinction.

Said Malik, “St. Andrews is impressive. I am especially impressed with their investment in the whole student and their desire to prepare students not just for the jobs of today but for the changing world they will face. I’m proud to play a part in the University’s success.”

About the University

Established in 1927 by Roger Babson as the first college chartered under Florida’s then new charitable and educational laws, and the second school of business for women in the nation, Webber International University (private, not-for-profit, and SACACOC accredited) now educates men and women from over 50 different nations. Degrees are offered at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s levels. The University features highly qualified faculty, highly engaged staff, small class size, and a wide array of intercollegiate sports and other extracurricular activities.

Tracing its roots back to 1841, the Presbyterian-related St. Andrews University offers a broad liberal arts education irrespective of the student’s degree, location, or mode of instruction. Today’s St. Andrews operates as a branch campus of Webber International University and has evolved, since 1896, through a number of consolidations and mergers from Flora MacDonald College, Presbyterian Junior College, St. Andrews Presbyterian College, and St. Andrews University.