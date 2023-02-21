Break-in

LAURINBURG — Veteran’s Barbershop reported to the police department that someone forced entry through the rear door but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone forced entry through the front door but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Friday that a cell phone was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons removed their license plate from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hunter Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that someone removed a 30-day tag from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that an unknown white male took two cartons of Newport cigarettes before leaving in a gold Honda with South Carolina tags.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Monday that a package containing a gaming PC from the front porch of the residence was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to McColl Road after a woman reported she got a ride to the store from an unknown black male and when she went into the store she left her Samsung cell phone and $20 in the vehicle. When she came out of the store the male and the vehicle were gone.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scottish Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that someone knocked down their mailbox.

LAURINBURG — Taylor’s Detailing on South Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone busted out the window of their business.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Monday that an unknown juvenile had thrown rocks at the victim’s vehicle windows.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to T Nails on Atkinson Street after an unknown black female punched an employee in the mouth after she was upset over the services rendered.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Locklear, 25, of Turnpike Road was arrested Friday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Shon Williams, 53, of Laurinburg, was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Randall Benjamin, 25, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kanisha McBryde, 31, of Produce Market Road was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Wake County for felony larceny. She was given a $7,5000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Genia Locklear, 44, of Maxton was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while their license revoked and driving while impaired. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Groff, 65, of Third Street was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Destiny McDonald, 22, of Shaw Road was arrested Saturday for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Bodiford, 44, of Crestline Road was arrested Saturday for first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brittany Haynes, 27, of Indian Trail Road was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Whitney Hollopeter, 30, of Charlotte was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in New Hanover County for misdemeanor stalking. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Graham, 53, of Purcell Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for fraudulent disposal of mortgaged property. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary Mauldin, 44, of Ramseur was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Richmond County for speeding. He was given a $250 bond.