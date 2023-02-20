LAURINBURG — Scotland County Commissioners recently attended the National Association of Counties (NACo) conference held in the Nation’s Capital. The delegation from Scotland County included Chair Tim Ivey, Vice Chair BJ Gibson, and Commissioners John Alford, Bo Frizzell, and Darwin Williams.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference brings together nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials to focus on federal policy issues that impact counties and our residents. Attendees have the opportunity to engage in second-to-none policy sessions, meet the members of the 118th Congress and interact with federal agency officials. The conference is a one-of-a-kind advocacy opportunity to strengthen intergovernmental partnerships for years to come.

The conference speakers included President Joe Biden, United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and United States Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

Before the conclusion of the conference the Scotland County delegation met with Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd during a luncheon. The main topic of discussion was policy matters not only at a national level, but also locally in North Carolina.