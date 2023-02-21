ABERDEEN — After five seniors departed from last year’s state championship team, this season seemed to be one in which the Scotland men’s bowling team would rebuild for the future.

It was far different from that, however.

On Feb. 17, the Scotland men’s bowling team won their second state title in as many years, with the Scots bowling in a four-game baker style tournament.

Baker style is when five bowlers on a team each bowl two times through in a match. For example, if a bowler rolls for the first frame, they’ll bowl the sixth frame, as well, and whoever rolls the second frame will do so for the seventh frame, and so on.

While the Scots continued their dominance in 3A from last year, Scotland bowling head coach Megan Jernigan explained why having a team almost never happened this year.

“The first day of tryouts, we didn’t have enough boys to make a team,” she said. “We lost several seniors last year and had four strong returning bowlers. After a state championship, I thought there would be more interest.”

Eventually, the Scots were able to gather enough players to have a team; seven in total. The four returners for the Scots were Tommy Beckwith, Bradley Heider, Dylan Tilson, and Landon Malloy, who were all in the Scots’ lineup this year. Cole Hamilton was also in the lineup and Josh Manning, and Evan Tetreault, were used off the bench for the Scots.

“(They) were energized from last year and wanted another championship from the beginning,” Jernigan said. “They came to practice early and stayed when no one was there watching. These boys had the heart, work ethic, determination, and developed the skills required to be champions.”

Beckwith rolled four strikes and two spares in his eight frames rolled between all four games in the state championship, Hamilton went for a strike and two spares, Heider bowled three strikes and one spare, Tilson finished with five strikes and two spares, and Malloy had a team-high six strikes and one spare.

It was fitting for Malloy, who was inserted into the 5/10 spot during the final match in last year’s state championship for Chandler Miller, after Miller made the move due to Malloy striking more than he was.

Malloy explained how that same “team ego” led the Scots to another state championship.

“Even with us having a couple new faces this year, we still had the Fighting Scots spirit that led us all the way back-to-back,” Malloy said. “Having a strong connection with your team to the point where you lift them up, even when they are down, and staying positive makes a world of difference.”

Tilson described the season and the team’s state championship victory with a quote from Miami Heat team president Pat Riley.

“Great teamwork is the only way we create the breakthroughs that define our careers.”

Beckwith used a quote from rapper Jay Park on how, despite the Scots going through struggles at times, they were able to bounce back.

“We are bowling pins; even when we fall, we always stand back up.”

Bradley Heider thought a quote from Billie Jean King explained the mentality the Scots had this season..

“A champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning.”

Cole Hamilton felt a quote from former NBA star Michael Jordan stated how the Scots were able to repeat as state champs.

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.”

Malloy, Tilson, and Beckwith, along with Lady Scots bowler Nateya Scott, all bowled in the individual portion of the state championship, as well, after qualifying during the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament Feb. 7-8.

Tilson was the only one out of the four to place in the top 10, after rolling scores of 245, 181, and 183 for a 609 series. Tilson finished tied for fifth-place and made second team all-state.

Malloy rolled scores of 185, 160, and 159 for a 504 series in singles competition, while Beckwith had scores of 213, 167, and 187 for a 567 series. Scott bowled a 124, 127, and 171 for a 422 series.

