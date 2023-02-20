LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a minor among other charges.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Michael Williams of Festival Circle was arrested Friday.

Williams was charged with for indecent liberties with a minor, solicitation of a minor by electronic device to meet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distributing tobacco to a juvenile and distributing alcohol to a juvenile.

He was placed under a $100,000 bond in the Scotland Detention Center.