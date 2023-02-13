LAURINBURG — Wednesday, Feb. 15, Laurinburg will have a new indoor batting facility with strong ties to the recently closed Line Drive Batting Academy. When Billy Norris heard that Dr. Jeff Byrd had to close the facility, he went and had a conversation with him. The two collaborated to ensure that area players would still have a place close to home for batting practice.

Norris and business partner Eric Culbreth are moving the business from Bizell St. to 221 N. King St. and giving it a new name.

“We did this with the Byrd family’s blessing, and Parker actually came up with the new name- The Byrd Cage. It’s a great name and we’re honored to pay tribute to Parker, knowing what the cages meant to him growing up,” Norris said.

There are 2 full cages (60 ft length) and 1 half cage (30 ft. length) for customer use.

Hours are 8 :00 am – 10:30 pm Monday thru Sunday. Customers must have an appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted. Cages may be reserved and paid for with the following link https://my-business-105-154-106328.square.site Once a time has been reserved, customer access will be granted via a code to the key box.