LAURINBURG — After being on hiatus for several years the Scotland County Young Professionals Network had a great kickoff during its first mixer Thursday night.

The event held at Brick and Mortar gave those interested a look into the different ways YPN can help them network and get involved with the community.

“We had a great turnout for the YPN event with about 50 people in attendance,” said Laurinburg—Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Support and Membership Manager Myra Stone. “We had a dozen new members to join that evening.”

Stone added YPN is a way for young professionals in any field to come together to network and support one another.

Membership applications are still being accepted and future events will be announced soon.

For more information visit https://www.laurinburgchamber.com/ypn