LAURINBURG — A pair of local orthopedic surgeons visited the Rotary Club on Tuesday and touted the facilities, equipment and staff of OrthoCarolina.

Dr. Ralph Carter opened with a quote he recalls from 30 years ago when he was just getting started.

“Dr. C.B. Rush said to me, ‘It’s a privilege to be allowed to practice medicine,’” Carter said. “I’ve always remembered that — and it’s how I truly feel today …”

Carter went on to tell the Rotarians that where he works — based out of Scotland Health Care System — plays a big part in that feeling.

“I believe we are with the premiere rural medical facility in the Carolinas,” he said adding that his reason for saying that is the medical staff, administration and board of trustees. “And our size is nice, too — we’re both big enough and small enough.”

He also touted the system’s affiliations with FirstHealth, Duke and Charlotte — as well as Cape Fear Valley, thanks to the new helicopter being located here.

Carter went on to talk about the use of robotics for knee and hip replacements.

“The precision it’s made possible is really amazing,” he said. “Planning where to cut is so much easier now.”

Carter said one of the biggest problems associated with hip and knee replacements is infections, but Scotland Health Care System has an “exceptional record” in that area.

He said the main ingredients for infections come from smoking, diabetes, anemia and weight.

“But the main reason is malnutrition,” Carter said. “Having a low protein level isn’t good.”

He went on to say things are changing at OrthoCarolina in Scotland County, explaining that an expansion currently underway will increase the number of examination rooms from 12 to 20.

Another area of change is recruiting, where younger orthopedic surgeons are being sought after.

One of those is Dr. Julia Bulkeley, who recently started with OrthoCarolina and also spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

“I was looking for a smaller community and a staff I could fit in with well,” she said. “Plus, this was a good place for my horses, so I’m very happy to be here.”

OrthoCarolina is located at 1604 Medical Dr. in Laurinburg and can be reached by calling 910-276-4611 or online at www.orthocarolina.com.

