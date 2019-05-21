St Andrews releases its 2019 football schedule

LAURINBURG — The 2019 football schedule for St. Andrews University has been released.

The schedule is comprised of 10 games. Half of those games will be in Laurinburg, and the other matchups will be on the road.

The Knights will open the season by hosting the Seahawks of Keiser University on Sept. 7. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Other notable matchups include a week three game at Ave Maria, which finished 5-1 at home last season. The Knights host nationally ranked Mid-South Conference foe Reinhardt University in week eight.

St. Andrews will face Cincinnati Christian University in week five. Their last matchup was during the Knights’ inaugural season in 2007. The Knights picked up the program’s first victory with a 48-25 win.

Sept. 7 – Keiser University – Home

Sept. 13 – Ave Maria University — Away

Sept. 21 — Cumberland University — Home

Sept. 28 — Georgetown College — Away

Oct. 5 — Cincinnati Christian University (Ohio) — Home

Oct. 12 — *Union College — Home

Oct. 19 — Kentucky Christian University — Home

Oct. 26 — *Reinhardt — Home

Nov. 2 — *Bluefield College — Away

Nov. 9 — *Point University — Away

Nov. 16 — BYE

Nov. 23 — Presbyterian College — Away

* = Conference game

Staff report