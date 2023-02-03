The Scotland County Schools District Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday at the AB Gibson Center and featured several powerhouse spellers.

LAURINBURG– In the Scotland County Schools District spelling bee, the winning word was incentive, and the district winner was eighth grader Caroline Hicks from Spring Hill Middle School.

The Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday at the AB Gibson Center and featured the powerhouse spellers Jelyric Jackson, a sixth grader from Carver Middle School; Charlie Fowler, a fourth grader from Laurel Hill Elementary School; Jazaria McCrimmon, an eighth grader from Shaw Academy; Journee Allen, a fifth grader from South Johnson Elementary School; Ethan Miles, a fifth grader from Wagram Elementary School and Aubree Chavis, a fourth grader from Sycamore Lane Elementary School.

Brenda Gilbert, a retired SCS educator, served as the pronouncer. The judges for the spelling bee were Dr. Patricia Patrick, Dr. Jonathan McRae, and Mrs. Lucia Jordan.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said before the Spelling Bee began, “You are all champions here today, and thank you so much for representing your schools today.”