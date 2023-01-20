Marlboro County School District officials are investigating the alleged misuse of a district vehicle.

Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said a video has surfaced on social media and was reported to the district administration concerning the alleged misuse of an MCSD vehicle.

“The district takes the report seriously,” he said.

The video shows a vehicle, belonging to the district, parked at a residence in North Carolina.

Andrews said the district would not comment on individual personnel matters.

“We respect our staff members’ privacy,” he said. “The matter is being handled in accordance with board policy and applicable procedures.”