LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam that is going around in the community.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, there have been multiple calls made to the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a scam where the victims are receiving a phone call from the Sheriff’s Office number.

The scammers are then posing as a deputy to accuse the victims of being under some type of investigation and that another victim wants to prosecute unless they pay a certain amount of money.

“In one instance they used my name,” Dover said. “The scammers are meeting people on these different apps, getting their information, like phone number and name, then making contact with them posing as a deputy … a deputy will never call a suspect and act as a middleman to ask for money.”

Dover added he has victims from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“If you receive a phone call stating to be a law enforcement agency asking for money in any way, please do not send any,” Dover said. “My advice would be to write down the name of the person that is given and the agency that is given. Hang up the phone then call the agency and report what has happened. Be very mindful of the apps you are on and who you are talking to.”