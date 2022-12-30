The members of the Carver Middle School Blue Blazers Club made a donation to help the Adult and Children Services Units of The Scotland County Department of Social Services provide Christmas gifts to those in foster care.

The employees at Scotland Correctional Institution wanted to make sure that all of the adult wards and the 107 children in foster care had a good Christmas.

The employees at Scotland Correctional Institution wanted to make sure that all of the adult wards and the 107 children in foster care had a good Christmas.

The Adult and Children Services Units of The Scotland County Department of Social Services extended their immense gratitude to the Scotland County community over the 2022 holiday season.

This year, gifts were donated by individuals, groups, and businesses for all adult wards and the 107 children in foster care. The Department is humbled by the gracious generosity of all who take their time and resources to ensure our children and seniors had a special holiday season.

We are so fortunate to live in such a caring and compassionate community. Your generosity displays a deep understanding of and commitment to those we provide care for. Again, a special thank you to these sponsors who made it possible for our most vulnerable population to enjoy the holiday season:

– Amber Razon and Family

– April Pate

– Andy and Ann Kurtzman

– Ashley Locklear-Rozier

– Carver Middle School Blue Blazers Club

-Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram

– Cherie Jackson

– Dorothy Tyson

– First Baptist Church of Laurinburg

– Food Lion of Seven Lakes, NC

– Frances Loyd-Wallace

– Grant Colden

– Kimberly Cheek

– Lauren Laviner and Family

– Lori McCullar

– NAACP-Scotland County Branch

– Representative Garland Pierce

– Scotland Correctional Institution

– Scots For Youth – Teen Court

– Scottish Pilot Club

– Smithfield Food Incorporated

– Tricoast Mechanical

– The Wagram Lodge

-Andy and Ann Kurtzman