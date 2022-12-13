HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man in connection to a shooting on Pine Street on Thursday, Dec. 8.

An arrest warrant for suspect Jeremy Tyrone Lewis of Scotland County was approved while investigators were processing a dual crime scene.

In partnership with probation officers, Lewis was apprehended Monday morning and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a firearm.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that that Lewis has prior convictions for assault and child abuse.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.