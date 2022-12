McCOLL – A book signing for “Wally The Whale” will be at the Geddie-Cole Center in McColl from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

It will feature Brenda and Stevie Barfield, who published a book written by their late son, Brian Daniel Barfield.

Brian Barfield was born and raised in McColl and always dreamed of being an author.

His book was published after his death. Brenda Barfield will read the book, host a discussion, and have signed books for sale.

Pre-purchased books may also be signed at the event.