LAURINBURG — Five Scotland High School Genius Bar students made history when they became qualified to repair HP devices after their internship with the district’s technology department.

Ke’Yonnie McLean, Jazzanay Mitchell, Ronald Knight, Ethan Spangler and Ryan Quick are the first group of students in the county to earn the HP Self Maintainer Credential, according to Dr. Jonathan McRae, Career and Technical Education Director.

Dr. McRae said the students worked with the technology department the entire semester and learned how to repair Chromebooks and other instructional technology. The current Genius Bar students were even taught by a recent Genius Bar graduate, Andrew Hartwell, who owns his own business where he repairs instructional equipment, Dr. McRae said.

“We are getting [students] trained for the large demand in the IT field,” he said.

This designation shows high expectations for success as laid out in the Scotland County Schools Strategic Plan and demonstrates how providing students with opportunities to learn can create new pathways for the growth of the students here in Scotland County.

Dr. C. Michael Riles, chief of staff for Scotland County Schools, said, “I am very proud and excited about the certification accomplishments of our students! The hard work and dedication of technology staff and students will provide us the opportunity to build capacity in the department but also better serve schools.”

Scotland High School principal, Brent Smith echoed being proud of the students.

“This is an awesome opportunity and accomplishment for our students,” Smith said. “This will be a great benefit to all our students’ technology needs and will ensure that our students who have received this honor will gain valuable experience as they works towards their future careers and aspirations! I’m proud of our Scots!”