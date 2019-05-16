Optimist discusses myriad of topics

Kateline Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Optimist Club President Eric Byrd runs the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday at American Legion Post 50 on Atkinson Street. Kateline Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Optimist Club President Eric Byrd runs the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday at American Legion Post 50 on Atkinson Street.

LAURINBURG — It’s a busy time of year for members of the Optimist Club in Laurinburg, with the semi-annual plate sale looming and the ongoing baseball/softball season.

At Thursday’s weekly meeting, where there wasn’t a speaker for the group, those in attendance discussed a variety of topics to give updates on what was going on.

The club has decided to extend the season for softball and baseball teams since there are several divisions that have ties — and with post-season tournaments set to have started next week, the leagues needed more time to get first-, second- and third-place winners determined.

The extension also helps with the chocolate sales fundraiser that is going on, as there are still boxes that have not been turned in.

Members also discussed preparations for the upcoming plate sale being held on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 7 p.m. for dinner at Optimist Park on Turnpike Road.

The food is cooked fresh and the club offers fish, shrimp and chicken all hand-breaded calabash style, with the goal to make more than 2,000 plates.

The plates also include hush puppies, chocolate chip cookies and the famous coleslaw.

Plates are $8 each and there is the option to eat in under the picnic shelter or to get takeout through the drive-thru line. Those wishing to order 10 or more plates have the option of delivery.

Tickets can be purchased at the park or in advance from Optimist members. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help during the plate sale can contact the club via the clubs Facebook page — Optimist Club of Laurinburg.

