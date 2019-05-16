Optimist baseball and softball results from May 15

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Motors played Southeastern Farm Equipment
Scotland Healthcare played Headbanger Sports
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Norris Auto Sales, 12-2
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Gabe Wagner | Norris Auto – Barrett Gilliard
Hampton Inn defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 10-3
Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurinburg Auto – Kolt Teasley
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Community Drug defeated Masonic Lodge, 8-1
Leading hitters: Community Drug- Joshua Smith | Masonic Lodge – McKinnon Wooter, Quade Edge and Andrew Gibson
Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Shirt Tales, 15-0
Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire Department – Collin Hill | Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Tilson’s Auto Repair defeated Dunbar Insurance, 8-6
Leading hitter: Tilson’s – Cam Cole | Dunbar – Patrick Stubbs
Dunbar Insurance defeated Nic’s Pic Kwik, 19-6
Leading hitters: Dunbar – Karsyn Knolls | Nic’s – Ralphier Monroe
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Ned’s Pawn, 6-4
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Michelle Driggers | Ned’s – Callie Lowery
KFC defeated Canal Wood, 6-5
Leading hitters: KFC – Anna Grace Adkins | Canal Wood – Nateya Scott