Optimist baseball and softball results from May 15

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Wednesday.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Motors played Southeastern Farm Equipment

Scotland Healthcare played Headbanger Sports

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Norris Auto Sales, 12-2

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Gabe Wagner | Norris Auto – Barrett Gilliard

Hampton Inn defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 10-3

Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurinburg Auto – Kolt Teasley

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Community Drug defeated Masonic Lodge, 8-1

Leading hitters: Community Drug- Joshua Smith | Masonic Lodge – McKinnon Wooter, Quade Edge and Andrew Gibson

Spring Hill Fire Department defeated Shirt Tales, 15-0

Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire Department – Collin Hill | Shirt Tales – Corey Lowery

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Tilson’s Auto Repair defeated Dunbar Insurance, 8-6

Leading hitter: Tilson’s – Cam Cole | Dunbar – Patrick Stubbs

Dunbar Insurance defeated Nic’s Pic Kwik, 19-6

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Karsyn Knolls | Nic’s – Ralphier Monroe

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Ned’s Pawn, 6-4

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Michelle Driggers | Ned’s – Callie Lowery

KFC defeated Canal Wood, 6-5

Leading hitters: KFC – Anna Grace Adkins | Canal Wood – Nateya Scott