Council hears engineering firm presentations

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council heard presentations from three engineering firms at a special meeting on Thursday.

MacConnell and Associates, Cape Fear Engineering and Draper Aden Associates were the top three picked from a list of 10 firms to help Laurinburg officials combat stormwater flooding.

Once a firm is chosen, they will work with the council to come up with a plan for the city, which may include clearing ditches or building pipes to control where stormwater flows.

Cape Fear Engineering President Perry Davis said the company is used to dealing with flatland and land that does not drain well.

“ We drove around today and saw two areas with historic stormwater issues in Laurinburg,” said Davis. “Isabelle Street and Cypress Drive. Cypress Drive has existing subdivisions platted over 50 years ago.”

Draper Aden Associates pointed out that getting input from homeowners who see how stormwater effects their area is vital.

“The public input is important, we would send out mailers for non-internet users (and ) surveys for those who do,” said the representative. “We are very successful in getting grants to fund small projects. We raised $4,007,280 in grant funding for Princeton.”

MacConnell and Associates’ Thomas Purdue said their firm is the quantity and quality that best fits Laurinburg.

“Our firm size matches the size of the city, we know this part of North Carolina,” said Purdue, whose firm is based in Raleigh and has 25 years of experience.

According to their website: “We work closely with the client’s representatives on each project to ensure that we not only meet the client’s needs but go above and beyond by addressing any and all aspects of a project to keep the client updated and comfortable throughout the entire process. ”

The council took no action and will discuss and possibly choose a firm at the council’s May 21 meeting.

