RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol welcomed 34 new troopers at a graduation ceremony for the 147th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 12 weeks of demanding training preparing them for a fulfilling career of service to the state of North Carolina.

Among those was Mack Miles of Scotland County. He has been assigned to H2-Richmond County.

He will report to work on May 24 to begin his field training program.