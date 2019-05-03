Here’s a march that is really worth joining

If you’ve become more than frustrated and started to wonder just how bad the gun violence that grips each and every community, county and state in this nation really is … pay attention.

The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women is sponsoring a grassroots movement of people fighting for public safety measures that respect the Second Amendment and protect people from gun violence. This movement has adopted the “BE SMART” campaign — an acronym for Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles, Model responsible behavior around guns, Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes, Recognize the risks of teen suicide and Tell your peers to be SMART.

We don’t think this something that should be ignored and labeled as just another march. The cause behind the march, and the honest care for the community by those participating is real and worthy. And we think anyone who is concerned with the amount of gun violence now in our own backyards should do one of two things: participate or come out and support the effort.

That effort will take place on Saturday, June 1.The gathering will take place at 303 N. Main St. in Laurinburg at about 8:30 a.m. and the march will begin at 9 a.m. It will make its way to the Scotland County Courthouse before concluding.

Dorothy Tyson, president of the local branch of the NAUW, has sent out invitations to local law enforcement, schools, churches, government officials and others. But why stop there? Whether you or your group received an invitation or not … join in. It’s chance to show just how much power there is in numbers — and it’s a really valid cause.

Gun violence doesn’t discriminate. It’s a serious problem for all races, religions, political parties, ages and genders. If there isn’t enough evidence for how serious this problem has become in our crime reports locally, then just think about the senseless killings taking place on educational campuses across the country — the latest taking place this week in Charlotte.

We know the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department staff have already agreed to participate in the June 1 event. That’s a terrific start. But there needs to be more. We hope to see firefighters and first responders; we hope to see teachers and school administrators; we hope there will be students and youth groups; we need to see every church and every community represented; and there needs to be every single elected official from every board walking with the group.

We need to see YOU at the #Wear Orange BE SMART campaign march.

***

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Don’t wait until the problems pile up and cause a lot of trouble before trying to solve them. Leaders march ahead of the movement, not lag behind it.” (Mao Zedong)