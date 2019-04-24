Student’s art tabbed for French publication

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University senior Rina Suzuki (Japan) and her painting titled “Closure” was recently selected for publication in the Circle Foundation for the Arts, based in Lyon, France. The foundation is an international organization currently representing over 300 artists in their online gallery.

According to their website, Circle Foundation is “a platform for the active artist, orchestrating the development of a variety of visual arts projects.” Their goal is to provide a stage for the remarkable visual artist who can use this platform to publish, exhibit, win grants and awards, boost their resume and become established within a notable network.

The current edition highlights 95 selections, including Miss Suzuki’s work, “that examines works in photography, painting, sculpture, mixed media, collage, illustration, drawing and installation that are curated together to tell the story of what art looks like today.”

Suzuki’s art appears on the website and online magazine at https://circle-arts.com/spotlight-12/on page 103. The magazine is also live on Issuu (the internet’s largest publication platform).

About her work, she said, “When my grandfather passed away, I could not go to attend his funeral, and I needed to get over the feeling of loss; I created this piece as a farewell. Things in this painting allow me to think about the time I spent with him but not the moment I lost him. It has been a meaningful work to my entire family and me.”

Suzuki was born in Taiwan and raised in Japan to a family of artists. She is majoring in visual and performing arts with an emphasis in studio art along with a minor in gender studies. Her art professor is Stephanie McDavid.

James R. Henery is the director of communications and university chaplain at St. Andrews University.

