Luncheon for rural policy coming to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Those who are looking to advocate for Scotland County and don’t know where to start have an opportunity to receive the needed tools coming up.

The NC Rural Center is hosting a series of “Rural Policy Luncheons” across the state, focused on regional updates regarding what’s happening in the General Assembly and what rural residents can do to advance important legislation.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Story Telling Art Center. The luncheon costs $15 per person, though students can attend for $8 with a valid .edu email account. The NC Rural Center is asking that anyone who wants to attend register by May 1.

“We want to involve everyone and hear what everyone has to say across the state,” said Engagement Coordinator Miles Kirksey. “Everyone will have different opinions so it’s important for us to hear as many as we can and learn how it affects them.”

According to John Coggin, the director of advocacy, the program will focus on strategies for rural economic development but highlight the three main priorities of broadband, health and small business development.

“We’ll be giving an overview both of those topics, as well as what’s being discussed at the General Assembly this year on each,” Coggin said. “Some of the particular pieces of legislation we’ll be discussing will be plans for extending broadband to the last mile, closing the health insurance coverage gap, and modernizing telemedicine services.”

Kirksey added that they’re looking to have people who are passionate about helping rural North Carolina and are willing to contact representatives about bills and possible bills to have their voices heard.

“This luncheon is more of a training to give people the stepping stones to begin advocating for themselves and their counties,” Kirksey said. “It will give them the tools that they need to do that.”

To learn more about the NC Rural Center and about its advocacy priorities visit www.ncruralcenter.org.

Register for the luncheon online at www.cvent.com/events/rural-policy-luncheon-laurinburg/event-summary-a45719f12c1c4189b8c3533af1aa3b38.aspx.

For information, contact Miles Kirksey at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]