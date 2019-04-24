SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Oshea’s on Main with GG’s opened last week and the spot already has co-owners Angela Pegues and O’Shea Monroe very busy.

“We both were born and raised here and the opportunity was perfect timing,” said Pegues. “We’ve been doing catering for 10 years and it is good to come back home. It’s so busy in Charlotte (with the catering) so now people can come here.”

What are your specialties?

The menu offers wings in groups of six, 10, 15, 20, 50 and 100 at prices ranging from $6.99 to $99. In addition to the wings and salads, O’Shea’s On Main offers hamburgers, turkey burgers, shrimp burgers, turkey BLT, whiting sandwich, a cranberry chicken salad wrap and two types of “boli” — a honey hot chicken and a Philly cheesesteak.

“The restaurant will be like a 3 in 1 because we will do a Caribbean menu on Fridays, Seafood Saturdays, and soul food on Sundays,” added Pegues.

Most popular dish?

“The most popular is our honey hot wings, they’re covered in our special honey hot sauce and sides are separate,” said Pegues. She recommends getting the ginger green beans, fresh cut fries, and veggie rice.

What attracts customers to your restaurant?

“It’s home … people know our name and, before this, we came and fed 150 people after the hurricane (Florence),” said Pegues.

She added there was a need for this type of restaurant in Laurinburg.

“There was no wing spot here and now there is, people want a variety of wings and salads.”

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

