McKeithan joins newspaper staff

LAURINBURG — A new face has joined The Laurinburg Exchange, but he’s not new to the community.

Cody McKeithan joined the newspaper staff on Monday as the customer service representative — which will make him the face of The Exchange for those coming to the office to purchase newspapers, place or pay for advertising and other business.

“My interest in The Laurinburg Exchange initially started because I wanted a chance to expand on my business education and set a foundation for success,” he said.

McKeithan is a 2012 graduate of Scotland High School, where he played soccer for the Fighting Scots. After graduation, he studied for a year at Richmond Community College, earning general electives credits to transfer to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He graduated from UNCP in 2017 with an undergraduate degree business administration.

From there, he took a job as an insurance agent with Jay Francis State Farm in Laurinburg before coming to The Exchange.

“I was excited to get an opportunity to work with the community and support local businesses,” he said, “and after meeting with the staff, I’ve realized that everyone involved is hands-on and caring. It’s a great atmosphere here.”

Althea Simpson, general manager of the newspaper, said she is happy to have McKeithan on staff.

“We’re pleased to welcome Cody McKeithan to our Exchange staff,” she said. “Cody’s job will include greeting customers at the front desk, and also taking care of a wide variety of sales-related responsibilities, such as legal and classified ads, circulation sales and general bookkeeping for the paper.

“Cody’s background makes him a wonderful fit for this position, and we’re so happy to know that our customers will be able to talk with him when they come to the paper for assistance,” she added.

McKeithan is the son of Charles and Rosemary McKeithan, as well as the grandson of Norma “Nonnie” McKeithan. He has two brothers, Charlie McKeithan and Jimmy Moore.

Cody McKeithan can be reached directly by telephone at 910-506-3021 during regular business hours.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CodyMcK.jpg