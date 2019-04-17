Two new members join Liaison Committee

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee, made up of Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners members, welcomed two new members at its meeting on Tuesday.

Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary and Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston were brought up to speed on previously held conversations regarding the school budget and more.

The committee discussed reducing the Scotland County School System budget by $150,000 over a three-year period. This is the final year of that agreement and the committee focused on the upcoming years. Singletary saidt he is worried about giving money back to the county when state and federal cuts are coming.

“With this budget the way it is now, I’m scared to give a dollar back,” said Singletary. “The state said they are giving the teachers $400, but they are taking it from our budget already, so they are not giving us something new. It’s money being recycled.”

No final decision was made and Commissioner Whit Gibson said the committee looks forward to having a decision later in the year.

Gholston said the agreement has helped cut taxes for residents — but both the Board of Education and commissioners are in a predicament, so they want to do it as fair as possible for the future.

Members agreed that the meetings have come a long way from times where both sides argued their points to no avail. Singletary agreed with the commissioners that the meetings have helped and produced better communication and outcome.

The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at 517 Peden St. in Laurinburg.

