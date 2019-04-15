Economic development luncheon coming April 26

Pierce Pierce

LAURINBURG — On Monday, State Rep. Garland Pierce invited local elected officials to the upcoming Rural Economic Development Update.

Pierce says the event will be a working luncheon on April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland is coming to speak of ways to improve economic development in Scotland County.

“We’re inviting Hoke and Scotland county Chambers to come. It will be a positive presentation (discussing) what can we expect,” said Pierce.

He added there will be a Q&A session where Copeland can answer questions regarding future goals in the area.

“They can ask questions like, what do we do to prepare for opportunities (or) what can we expect from the state to help us reach those goals to attract businesses?” added Pierce.

He says the discussion will also focus on identifying and breaking down barriers that prevent progress.

“(We will discuss) how can we overcome some of the barriers that can help us in recruiting larger businesses and industries into rural North Carolina,” said Pierce.

The luncheon will be held at Cypress Bend Vineyards, a different choice, that Pierce says will fit the event perfectly.

“We thought that was an ideal place because it is one of the local businesses in the community that is doing such a great job,” said Pierce. “It’s a great way to highlight their location and all they are doing to make a difference in the community. It’s a great start-up business and they also have the facilities to accommodate what we are trying to do with the picturesque area.”

To register, email [email protected] or call 919-733-5803.

